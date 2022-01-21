Video Highlights – EV Charging Solutions: Join Allego CEO & CFO in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the CEO and CFO of Allego Holding B.V. to discuss plans to go public via merger with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ), Allego’s multi-national charging footprint, a two-pronged approach to pan-European charging, and the future outlook for EV charging. The event featured Allego CEO Mathieu Bonnet and CFO Ton Louwers joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

Watch the two highlight videos below (or click the link underneath to see the entire event):

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL 1-HOUR REPLAY

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprised of more than 26,000 charge points operational throughout Europe – and growing rapidly. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives us and our customers a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient and more enjoyable for all.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III is a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy value-chain and was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Spartan is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor III LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please visit www.spartanspaciii.com.

Messrs. Bonnet & Louwers discussed:

Plans to go public via merger with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ)

Footprint with over 26,000 charging ports deployed across 12,000 public and private locations, spanning 12 European countries

Two-pronged approach to pan-European charging

EV charging outlook

About the Speakers:

Mathieu Bonnet, 48, has served as Chief Executive Officer of Allego since 2019. Prior to joining Allego, in 2014, Mr. Bonnet founded a group of companies in the energy space, including E6, a European energy management platform for renewable energy from wind, PV and hydro. E6 is a technology company making the most of analytics and automation to enhance renewable power sales in different power markets in Europe.

Mr. Bonnet previously was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Nationale du Rhône (CNR) in 2007, the second biggest hydro company in France with 3000 MW hydro power plants and 1.5 billion Euros in turnover. In this role, Mr. Bonnet transformed the company as a global renewable company by acquiring and developing wind and PV assets and small hydro, and set up a global energy management platform for intermittent assets. Mr. Bonnet developed more than 400 MW of wind and PV farms enabling CNR to be one of the fastest growing company with this technology during this period of time.

Prior roles include manager of nuclear maintenance at the Tihange nuclear power plant and then as manager of outage management at Electrabel, a European utility and a subsidiary of then the Suez Group. He previously spent two years in Washington, DC working on commercial bilateral issues between the USA and France, after serving three years for the Ministry of Industry where he was in charge of implementing programs to SME development in the Provence Region. He previously worked at CCG Veritas.

Mr. Bonnet graduated from Ecole Polytechnique (1993), where he was ranked first in mathematics and studied at Steklov Institute (Moscow) in 1996, and additionally possesses a degree from Ecole des Mines de Paris (1996). Mr. Bonnet is a member of the French Corps des Mines and possesses a masters in nuclear engineering from the Université Catholique de Louvain (2007).

Ton Louwers is Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Allego.

Mr. Louwers graduated from the University of Amsterdam and holds a masters degree in business economics (1992), followed by a post-graduate degree as a chartered accountant (1995).

Mr. Louwers began his career in 1991 at Coopers & Lybrand (nowadays PriceWaterhouseCoppers) as an auditor, where he worked mainly for international audit clients. After several years working as a controller for a Telecom start-up (1994-1997), Mr. Louwers joined a Dutch consulting firm, Berenschot (1997-2000) as part of a new venture and team focusing on change management and strategy implementation for big corporates (f.e. KPN). Mr. Louwers then joined Thales, the French Defense company, as a CFO for the Netherlands and an international Business Line with activities in France, South-Africa and Canada (2000-2006).

In 2006 Mr. Louwers joined the industrial service company Hertel as CFO, where he organized a financing facility with a consortium of banks that enabled the company to execute an international buy and build strategy. During this period, he was also responsible for 25 worldwide acquisitions, including the regional structuring and integration of acquired companies. After leaving Hertel in 2011, Mr. Louwers engaged in a number of interim assignments, including at Royal Imtech, a listed Dutch company in financial distress. During this period (2013-2016) he first served as CFO for the Nordic Division (based in Stockholm) later followed as the CFO for the Benelux Division.

After two years working for a small dredging company in the Netherlands, he was asked to assist Alliander in the divestment of Allego (2018). Initially offering support to Allego management in the process, he quickly took over the CFO role until Meridiam closed the acquisition. Mr. Lowers now serves as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Allego.

