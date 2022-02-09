Video Highlights – Gravity-Based Energy Storage: Join Energy Vault Co-Founder & CEO in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Co-Founder & CEO of Energy Vault, Inc. to discuss the business combination with Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE: NXU), Energy Vault’s innovative gravity-based storage technology, the advantages of gravity-based storage, and recent commercial partnerships with DG Fuels, BHP and Atlas Renewable/China Tianying. The live event featured Energy Vault Co-Founder & CEO Robert Piconi joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

Watch the two highlight videos below (or click the link underneath to see the entire event):

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL 1-HOUR REPLAY

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault develops sustainable energy storage solutions designed to transform the world’s approach to utility-scale energy storage for grid resiliency. The company’s proprietary, gravity-based Energy Storage Technology and the Energy Storage Management and Integration Platform are intended to help utilities, independent power producers and large industrial energy users significantly reduce their levelized cost of energy while maintaining power reliability. Utilizing eco-friendly materials with the ability to integrate waste materials for beneficial re-use, Energy Vault is facilitating the shift to a circular economy while accelerating the clean energy transition for its customers.

Mr. Piconi discussed:

  • Transaction overview with Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE: NXU)

  • Overview of Energy Vault’s innovative gravity-based storage technology

  • Advantages of gravity-based storage

  • Recent commercial partnerships announced with DG Fuels, BHP and Atlas Renewable/China Tianying

About the Speaker:

Robert Piconi is Chairman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Vault, responsible for the overall vision, strategic direction and operational performance of the company. Robert’s experience includes prior Executive leadership roles in Fortune 100 public companies across various industries including Diversified Energy (Amoco/British Petroleum), Telecommunications (Bell Labs Lucent Technologies), and Security/Network Management Software (Danaher Corporation). Within the private sector, he also founded and developed several innovative Healthcare service and medical device companies within the European market which were later acquired by Private Equity funds and/or large industry conglomerates. Robert completed his BS/BBA undergraduate studies at the University of Notre Dame and his graduate MBA studies at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

