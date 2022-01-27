Video Highlights – IoT, 5G and Blockchain: Join Syniverse CEO & President in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the CEO & President of Syniverse Technologies, LLC to discuss the role Syniverse plays in everyday life, Syniverse’s role within the mobile ecosystem, balance sheet benefits from the business combination with M-3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: MBAC), recent investment from Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), and secular tailwinds for Syniverse as a 5G play. The live event featured Syniverse CEO & President Andrew Davies joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

Watch the two highlight videos below (or click the link underneath to see the entire event):

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL 1-HOUR REPLAY

About Syniverse

Syniverse is a leading global provider of unified, mission-critical platforms enabling seamless interoperability across the mobile ecosystem. Syniverse makes global mobility work by enabling consumers and enterprises to connect, engage, and transact seamlessly and securely. Syniverse offers a premier communications platform that serves both enterprises and carriers globally and at scale. Syniverse’s proprietary software, protocols, orchestration capabilities and network assets have allowed Syniverse to address the changing needs of the mobile ecosystem for over 30 years. Syniverse continues to innovate by harnessing the potential of emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, RCS and CPaaS for its customers.

Mr. Davies discussed:

  • The role Syniverse plays in everyday life

  • How Syniverse’s role compares to that of other players in the mobile ecosystem

  • Business combination with M-3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: MBAC) and balance sheet benefits

  • Investment from Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO)

  • Secular tailwinds for Syniverse as a 5G play

About the Speaker:

Andrew M. Davies was elected to be a director and named Chief Executive Officer and President of Syniverse in March 2021, having previously served as its Chief Financial and Administrative Officer from June 2020 to March 2021. Prior to joining Syniverse, Mr. Davies served as Chief Financial Officer of Sprint Corporation, a telecommunications services company, from July 2018 until the closing of its merger with T-Mobile USA in Spring of 2020. Before joining Sprint, Mr. Davies served as Group Chief Financial Officer for VEON, a multi-national telecommunications services company, from November 2013 to November 2017. Prior to joining VEON, Mr. Davies held various financial leadership positions for Vodafone Group, a multi-national telecommunications company, from September 2003 to October 2013, including being named Chief Financial Officer of Verizon Wireless from September 2010 to June 2013, which at the time was a joint venture between Vodafone and Verizon Communications, a telecommunications services company. Mr. Davies started his career with KPMG in Wales and served in senior financial roles with GE, Honeywell, and the Caudwell Group in both the United Kingdom and the United States. Mr. Davies graduated with an honors degree in mathematics from London’s Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, is an Associate of the Royal College of Science, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

