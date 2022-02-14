Video Highlights – Lockheed Partnership, Space Florida, Vertical Integration: Join Terran Orbital Chairman, Co-Founder & CEO in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Chairman, Co-Founder & CEO of Terran Orbital Corporation to discuss the SPAC merger with Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWNT), the construction of Space Florida, key partnerships established in 2021, and key government contracts, including with the Air Force Research Laboratory. The live event featured Terran Orbital Chairman, Co-Founder & CEO Marc Bell joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

Watch the two highlight videos below (or click the link underneath to see the entire event):

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL 1-HOUR REPLAY

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation is a leading vertically integrated provider of end-to-end satellite solutions. Terran Orbital combines satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil and commercial customers. In addition, Terran Orbital is developing the world’s largest, most advanced NextGen Earth Observation constellation to provide persistent, real-time earth imagery.

Mr. Bell discussed:

SPAC merger with Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWNT)

Announced construction of Space Florida, the world’s largest and most advanced space industry vehicle manufacturing facility

Key partnerships established in 2021 including with BigBear.ai, Lockheed Martin and Redwire Supplier

Key government contracts, including a partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory to support an on-orbit cooperative demonstration between the PredaSAR satellite constellation and the joint SSC, AFRL, and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Blackjack satellite constellation

About the Speaker:

Marc Bell is Chairman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terran Orbital. Marc is an accomplished entrepreneur with a wide spanning career. In 2008, Bell took a $250 million SPAC public which acquired startup Armour Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR). Armour today holds over $8 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities in its portfolio. Prior to Armour Bell began his career in 1989 as the founder of Globix: The Global Internet Exchange. Globix was an Internet Infrastructure company with over 28,000 miles of fiber and over 1 million square feet of Data Center Space globally.

