Video Highlights – SPAC Readiness: Join Zukin Chairman & CEO, Marsh Managing Director in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge
·3 min read

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Chairman & CEO of Zukin Certification Services and SPAC and De-SPAC Practice Leader at Marsh to discuss speaker backgrounds, the four-element framework of SPAC readiness, Zukin’s Z-SPAC readiness certification service, and the future of readiness certification. The live event featured Zukin Chairman & CEO James Zukin and Marsh Managing Director Machua Millett joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

Watch the two highlight videos below (or click the link underneath to see the entire event):

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL 1-HOUR REPLAY

Messrs. Zukin & Millett discussed:

  • Background on James and Machua

  • Four-Element Framework of SPAC Readiness

  • Z-SPAC readiness certification service

  • The future of readiness certification

About the Speakers:

James Zukin is the Chairman and CEO of Zukin Certification Services, Managing Partner of Zukin Partners, LLC, and Principal of the Zukin Family Office (Zukin Capital). Mr. Zukin is also a Co-Founder of Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin (now Houlihan Lokey; NYSE: HLI). He co-headed the HLHZ groups that created the due diligence standards and analytic tests for fairness and solvency opinions. He formed Houlihan Lokey’s Sovereign Advisory Services practice, whose 20+ clients include China (SASAC), the Dominican Republic, Iceland, Greece, Liberia, the Republic of Iraq, and the Russian Federation. He served as the firm’s Chairman of Asia, opening offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

For many years, Mr. Zukin served as a senior delegate to the Paris Club (Club de Paris). He created the “rapid sequencing” approach to sovereign debt restructuring and applied it to 20+ sovereign financial restructurings, advising finance ministries and central banks. Mr. Zukin has performed, supervised, or reviewed several hundred financial valuation and M&A/restructuring engagements for corporations, private equity firms, family partnerships, and ESOPs. Among his other board memberships, Mr. Zukin served as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of Athenex, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed multinational pharmaceutical company.

Machua Millett is the SPAC and De-SPAC Practice Leader at Marsh, as well as the Chief Innovation Officer for FINPRO U.S. and the General Partner Liability Product Leader, in which roles he serves as a technical expert and claims advocacy resource on management and professional liability issues for SPACs, private and public companies, and private equity, venture capital, and hedge fund managers. He therefore works on a regular basis with SPACs and companies making the transition from private to public through initial public offerings (IPOs) and reverse mergers, D&O/Management Liability, Pension Trust Liability, Fidelity/Crime, Employment Practices Liability, Private Equity/Venture Capital Professional Services Liability, Internet/E-Commerce/Cyber Liability, Kidnap & Ransom and Merger & Acquisition Facilitation products. Mach has been involved in creating new insurance products relating to wage and hour liability, FCPA investigation costs; FERC investigation costs, the responsible corporate officer doctrine, Dodd Frank compensation claw-back, cyber liability, social engineering loss, Chief Compliance Officer personal liability, intellectual property infringement liability, reputational risk, medical billing and coding liability, and transaction facilitation. He is also a member of Marsh’s IPO Task Force, Global GPL Working Group, Product Innovation Team, and the Business Development Chair for the company’s Hispanic Colleague Network.

Contact:

Alan Hatfield, Director of Research

ah@capmarketsmedia.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • 1 Growth Stock, Down 54%, to Buy for the Long Term

    If you've been watching the stock market lately, you know that the technology sector is in the midst of a persistent sell-off that began in November 2021. Many individual high-growth stocks have plunged by 50% or more, which by definition places them in bear market territory.

  • Jeremy Grantham predicts the US 'superbubble' will pop, wiping out $35 trillion in stocks and housing. Here are the 11 best quotes from his new note.

    An epic market crash may have begun, the Fed has been asleep at the wheel, and investors should steer clear of crypto, Jeremy Grantham said.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 119% to 409% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies could more than double this year.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    These three stocks have proven to be wonderful compounders, and there's little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Investors jump into stocks as Fed "hysterically behind the curve" - BofA

    Investors pumped money into stocks and siphoned funds out of bonds and cash as global markets braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show report showed on Friday. In the first 13 trading days of the year compared to the same period last year, equity funds have seen $52 billion of inflows compared to a similar amount last year while bond and credit funds have seen tiny outflows after heavy inflows, according to BofA using EPFR data. "Rates up and profits down is a bad combo for credit and stocks and the Fed is hysterically behind the curve," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the U.S. investment bank, said in a note.

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin t

  • Memecoin Faithful Aren’t Laughing Anymore as Rout Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppA widespread selloff in cryptocurrencies saw the most speculative tokens lose significant ground, as risk-averse attitudes pushed investors away

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • Rivian Stock Is Falling and Wall Street Isn’t Helping

    FEATURE Stock in electric-truck startup Rivian Automotive has been decimated to start 2022. Dazed investors must be wondering what, if anything, can turn the investing tide. They haven’t received any ideas on that subject from Wall Street lately, so something other than analyst research will have to boost Rivian in coming months.

  • Should You Still Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Position?

    Claret Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its fourth-quarter letter, the fund talked about the 11 plus one “Interesting” or “Surprising” things about 2021, and described the past year as “another amazing year that few would have predicted and […]

  • Love Dividends? Buy These 2 REITs

    Blackstone Mortgage Trust and CTO Realty Growth both pay out nicely from very different business models.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Discounted Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    History suggests market dips are a great time to buy stocks, but not all individual companies are created equal.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway