VIDEO: Hitman in Hasidic clothing launches deadly Queens ambush

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A hitman in Hasidic clothing crept up behind a 47-year-old man and executed him with a bullet to the head outside Kennedy Airport, shocking video released by police shows.

Surveillance video from South Conduit Ave. near 132nd St. in South Ozone Park captured what appears to be a planned hit around 8 a.m. Monday. The gunman, cops said, was a Black man dressed in a Hasidic-style hat and long black robe, police sources said. Video shows the shooter working on a white sedan with the hood and trunk up while keeping an eye out for his target, Jermaine Dixon, 47.

Police suspect the garb was a disguise, sources said.

As Dixon approached his Ford Edge SUV, the suspect runs over and shoots him in the back of the head, video shows.

A resident in the nearby Skyway Men’s Shelter said he heard at least three shots and saw people running.

“I just finished breakfast and came out to have a smoke,” he said. “Everybody was running away. . . . I see everybody staring at something across the street but I didn’t go see what it was.”

The gunman then runs back to his car, puts the hood down and drives off north on 132nd St., the video shows.

Witnesses told police that the gunman, who was wearing white gloves and a white facemask, pretended to work on the car for several hours before ambushing Dixon, sources said.

Cops released the video in the hopes that someone can identify the shooter. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

