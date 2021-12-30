VIDEO: Homeless man, 75, sucker-punched, stomped in unprovoked attack inside NYC bank lobby

A balding bruiser sucker-punched and stomped a 75-year-old homeless man inside an Upper West Side bank lobby in a caught-on-camera unprovoked attack, police said Thursday.

The victim was followed by his assailant into the vestibule of the Capital One bank on W. 72nd St. near Amsterdam Ave. about 2:50 a.m. Dec. 20.

The stranger walloped the victim in the back of the head, knocking him to the floor, startling surveillance footage released by police shows. The attacker yelled at and kicked the homeless man twice in the face while he was down before storming off.

Medics took the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside, where doctors treated a deep cut above his eye, cops said.

The victim told police he usually sleeps in the bank vestibule. He had a thin red blanket draped over his shoulders when he was attacked.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the attacker and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.