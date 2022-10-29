VIDEO: Hooded gunman fatally shoots targeted victim and wounds another in Manhattan public housing lobby

A targeted shooting Thursday night in the Alphabet City lobby of a public housing building left one man dead and a bystander wounded, a police source said.

A masked gunman dressed all in black gunned down Jaden Stokes, 21, who authorities believe was the mark, as he waited just after 7:30 p.m. for the elevator in the Pedro Albizu Campos Plaza NYCHA building where he lived on E. 12th St. near Avenue C, cops said.

In the melee, another resident, Jordan Lopez, 24 who was also waiting for the elevator was shot in the left leg.

A graphic video was posted on the @NYScoop Instagram feed showing the cold-blooded assassination.

The footage shows Lopez, dressed in a red puffer jacket, walking into the lobby engrossed in his phone, while Stokes, who is wearing a surgical mask ambles in after him.

In the recording, the two are waiting at the elevator in the building where they both lived when the gunman bursts into the lobby and starts to fire. Lopez can be seen dashing out of the frame and Stokes appears to go down.

The gunman flees out the lobby door, but then comes back to make sure the bloody job is finished. The video then cuts to EMTs furiously performing chest compressions on Stokes.

On Thursday night, his family members mourned his death.

“All I can say is my little brother was loved. He was one of eight kids,” Stokes’ older brother said. “He just started as a paraprofessional at a public school. He just got his first check.”

The motive for the brutal slaying remained unclear, cops said Friday.

An online fundraiser for ‘funeral and legal costs’ created Thursday by one of Stokes’ brothers, stated, “Jaden was taken from this world far too young and we will stop at nothing until we find more answers.”

Stokes and Lopez both lived in the building but did not know each other, both families told the News.

“My son was shot in the left leg. He was on his way upstairs from his car. Someone pulled out a gun and shot the kid next to him in the lobby. It was so fast he didn’t know what happened,” Lopez’ mother Yahaira, 46 said. “Unfortunately he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. This happens to too many people.”