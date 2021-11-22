VIDEO: Horrifying moments after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin

Reuters Videos

A vehicle sped through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin on Sunday, injuring more than 40 people, including a group of young dancers waving pompoms.Shawn Reilly is the Waukesha city mayor:"Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration. I'm deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injury and heartache."A video posted online showed a red SUV speeding down the street of a parade and appearing to run over people before crowds sprinted down sidewalks to help victims.Chief of Police Dan Thompson said a person of interest was in custody and the suspect vehicle had been removed after the incident, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee.He added that an officer fired shots at the vehicle and no bystanders were injured.The city police posted on its Facebook that 5 people have been confirmed dead and over 40 injured, but numbers may change as more information is made available.It's unknown whether the incident was related to terrorism, but an earlier shelter-in-place order had been lifted in the town, according to Thompson.A woman told local news that the SUV hit a dance team of girls between 9 and 15 years old.Another witness, Jesus Ochoa described what he saw when filming on his phone, "I went a bit further down to see what had really happened and already a lot of people were injured and were being assisted on the floor, a lot of injured, a lot of children. Unfortunately, a lot of children were involved in this act."Some of the injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance, others by police and family and friends, according to authorities.