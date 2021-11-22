VIDEO: Horrifying moments after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin
An SUV sped through a Christmas parade in the small town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, on November 21. At least five people were killed and more than 40 injured.
Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing at least five and injuring dozens more. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports on Brooks' extensive criminal record.
A 39-year-old man, Darrell Brooks, is facing five counts of murder, after plowing into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin, just west of Milwaukee, on Sunday, killing five people and injuring 48 others. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports from Waukesha.
A vehicle sped through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin on Sunday, injuring more than 40 people, including a group of young dancers waving pompoms.Shawn Reilly is the Waukesha city mayor:"Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration. I'm deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injury and heartache."A video posted online showed a red SUV speeding down the street of a parade and appearing to run over people before crowds sprinted down sidewalks to help victims.Chief of Police Dan Thompson said a person of interest was in custody and the suspect vehicle had been removed after the incident, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee.He added that an officer fired shots at the vehicle and no bystanders were injured.The city police posted on its Facebook that 5 people have been confirmed dead and over 40 injured, but numbers may change as more information is made available.It's unknown whether the incident was related to terrorism, but an earlier shelter-in-place order had been lifted in the town, according to Thompson.A woman told local news that the SUV hit a dance team of girls between 9 and 15 years old.Another witness, Jesus Ochoa described what he saw when filming on his phone, "I went a bit further down to see what had really happened and already a lot of people were injured and were being assisted on the floor, a lot of injured, a lot of children. Unfortunately, a lot of children were involved in this act."Some of the injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance, others by police and family and friends, according to authorities.
Police say the suspect in a deadly Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48. (Nov. 22)
Children’s Wisconsin is treating 18 kids who were injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident on Sunday, Nov. 21. Among those 18 children are three sets of siblings.
Authorities in Waukesha, Wisconsin are investigating a deadly incident involving an SUV driving through a Christmas parade on Sunday. At least five people have died and more than 40 are injured, including children. Police have a “person of interest” in custody. Kaylee Staral, who was at the parade and witnessed the incident unfold, joins “CBSN AM” to discuss.
The holiday celebration in Waukesha took a tragic turn Sunday. More than 40 people were hurt, including some children.
Five people were reported dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV plowed through a holiday parade in a Milwaukee suburb.
At least five people, aged 52 to 81, were killed when an SUV ploughed into a Christmas celebration.
A witness told WISN 12 she saw a driver in an SUV "barreling down the street" into people who were marching in the parade.
Five people were killed and more than 40 injured when an SUV sped through a Christmas parade in the small town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, plowing into dozens of people including young children. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters that one person was in custody and a vehicle had been recovered after the incident in the town of around 72,000 people, 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee. Thompson said it was not clear whether the incident was terrorist in nature, but that there was no further danger and police had lifted an order urging people to shelter.