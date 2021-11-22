VIDEO: Horrifying moments after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin

An SUV sped through a Christmas parade in the small town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, on November 21. At least five people were killed and more than 40 injured.

  • Wisconsin Christmas Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks Has Extensive Criminal Record

    Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing at least five and injuring dozens more. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports on Brooks' extensive criminal record.

  • Suspect Charged After 5 People Were Killed When SUV Plowed Into Crowd At Holiday Parade In Wisconsin

    A 39-year-old man, Darrell Brooks, is facing five counts of murder, after plowing into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin, just west of Milwaukee, on Sunday, killing five people and injuring 48 others. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports from Waukesha.

  • Vehicle speeds through Wisconsin holiday parade

    A vehicle sped through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin on Sunday, injuring more than 40 people, including a group of young dancers waving pompoms.Shawn Reilly is the Waukesha city mayor:"Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration. I'm deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injury and heartache."A video posted online showed a red SUV speeding down the street of a parade and appearing to run over people before crowds sprinted down sidewalks to help victims.Chief of Police Dan Thompson said a person of interest was in custody and the suspect vehicle had been removed after the incident, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee.He added that an officer fired shots at the vehicle and no bystanders were injured.The city police posted on its Facebook that 5 people have been confirmed dead and over 40 injured, but numbers may change as more information is made available.It's unknown whether the incident was related to terrorism, but an earlier shelter-in-place order had been lifted in the town, according to Thompson.A woman told local news that the SUV hit a dance team of girls between 9 and 15 years old.Another witness, Jesus Ochoa described what he saw when filming on his phone, "I went a bit further down to see what had really happened and already a lot of people were injured and were being assisted on the floor, a lot of injured, a lot of children. Unfortunately, a lot of children were involved in this act."Some of the injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance, others by police and family and friends, according to authorities.

  • Five dead, 48 injured in Wisconsin parade crash

    Police say the suspect in a deadly Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48. (Nov. 22)

  • Children's Wisconsin takes 18 pediatric patients from Waukesha parade

    Children’s Wisconsin is treating 18 kids who were injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident on Sunday, Nov. 21. Among those 18 children are three sets of siblings.

  • Witness recounts watching SUV plow into Christmas parade, killing 5 and injuring dozens

    Authorities in Waukesha, Wisconsin are investigating a deadly incident involving an SUV driving through a Christmas parade on Sunday. At least five people have died and more than 40 are injured, including children. Police have a “person of interest” in custody. Kaylee Staral, who was at the parade and witnessed the incident unfold, joins “CBSN AM” to discuss.

  • At Least 5 Dead And Dozens Hurt After Car Plows Through Wisconsin Parade

    The holiday celebration in Waukesha took a tragic turn Sunday. More than 40 people were hurt, including some children.

  • A person plowed their SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, leaving five dead, more than 40 injured

    Five people were reported dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV plowed through a holiday parade in a Milwaukee suburb.

  • Wisconsin: Driver 'intentionally' mowed down people at parade

    At least five people, aged 52 to 81, were killed when an SUV ploughed into a Christmas celebration.

  • Video shows moment SUV plowed into Waukesha Christmas Parade

    A witness told WISN 12 she saw a driver in an SUV "barreling down the street" into people who were marching in the parade.

  • Five dead, 40 injured after SUV hits Wisconsin Christmas parade

    Five people were killed and more than 40 injured when an SUV sped through a Christmas parade in the small town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, plowing into dozens of people including young children. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters that one person was in custody and a vehicle had been recovered after the incident in the town of around 72,000 people, 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee. Thompson said it was not clear whether the incident was terrorist in nature, but that there was no further danger and police had lifted an order urging people to shelter.