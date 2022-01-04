VIDEO: Hundreds of drivers are stuck on I-95 after heavy snowfall
As of the morning of January 4, drivers on Interstate 95 near Virginia had been stuck for more than 15 hours after heavy snowfall triggered accidents.
As of the morning of January 4, drivers on Interstate 95 near Virginia had been stuck for more than 15 hours after heavy snowfall triggered accidents.
Drivers, including CBS4’s Jim DeFede, have been stranded for hours on I-95 in eastern Virginia due to a severe winter storm which has sent authorities scrambling to clear a path.
Drivers have been stuck in their vehicles on I-95 in Fredericksburg for over 10 hours due to traffic problems caused by winter weather on Monday — some even having to spend the night in their cars.
On Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest appeared virtually as COVID-19 cases surge
Sen. Tim Kaine was among hundreds of motorists stranded on Interstate 95 after tractor-trailers jackknifed in a winter storm. He said he was stuck in his car 21 hours after starting his two-hour commute to the Capitol at 1 p.m. Monday. (Jan. 4)
Two San Angelo area teenagers have been found safe in Mississippi after they had been missing for 16 days.
"I felt like I only knew how to do one thing. I knew how to play Ron."View Entire Post ›
As expected. #GoBlue
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his reaction to Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
via Facebook A deputy district attorney and up-and-coming Republican political star in California’s Orange County has died abruptly after telling friends she contracted COVID-19.Kelly Ernby, a presumed candidate for the state Assembly in 2022, was only 46 years old. According to the Los Angeles Times, she fell ill shortly after speaking out against vaccine mandates at a rally organized by Turning Point USA on Dec. 4.“There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” she was quoted
"In reality, it was literally things stuck together with staples and tape."View Entire Post ›
Her final moments were bittersweet.
Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used
The actor's reported last words were a reference to her late husband, game show host Allen Ludden.
Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' has reintroduced nearly every character from 'The Karate Kid' trilogy. Now, it might be time to bring back Mike Barnes from 'The Karate Kid III'.
The record-breaking Jeopardy! champion said she is doing "fine" after being robbed
Katharine McPhee, 37, claps back at her husband's critics by posting her own bathing suit photo on Instagram. The actress gave birth 10 months ago.
Just hours after Tristan Thompson elaborated on the results of a paternity test confirming he fathered Maralee Nichols' child, a rep for Maralee is speaking out in a statement to E! News.
Critics pointed out the flaws with the Colorado Republican’s defense of her fellow far-right extremist.
Prosecutors said Darius Sullivan likely shot and killed Marlene Rittmanic with her own service weapon as she begged for her life.
Omicron variant symptoms may be different than previous Covid strains. Learn what you should know about Omicron symptoms and what to look out for.