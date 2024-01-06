VIDEO: Hundreds of manatees gather at spring in Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of manatees were spotted at Three Sister Springs in Crystal River on Friday.

The drone video shared by the Southwest Florida Water Management District shows the animals seeking refuge in the springs.

“This is a great demonstration of why we recently restored the shoreline around Three Sisters Springs,” a representative with the water management district said.

Their Canal Stabilization Project, completed in 2016, repaired the eroded shoreline and will prevent erosion in the future, which is caused by both humans and manatees.

According to their website, the erosion caused cloudy waters, sediments to enter the spring vent, and trees to collapse, leading to the loss of habitat.

The restoration project extends from the mouth of the spring, up around the area of Idiot’s Delight Spring and restores the manatee’s habitats.

