VIDEO: Hundreds of rural hospitals at risk of closing, new report says

A 10-year-old boy from China who “used to be particularly scared of pain” has voluntarily undergone a grueling bone marrow matching test and given over two dozen vials of his blood to test his compatibility with his sick mother. Cao Xuanyi, who lives with his family in Anhui Province, reportedly traveled over 400 kilometers (248.55 miles) to the city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province with his grandfather for further medical testing on March 7 after his first sample revealed him to be a potential bone marrow donor for his mother. “He used to be particularly scared of pain, but this time, knowing it was to save his mother, he didn’t say a word,” the boy’s father, Cao Song, 33, told South China Morning Post.