Video: Hurricane Idalia nears Florida as major Category 3 storm

TechCrunch

Earlier this summer, Twitch offered some good news to streamers frustrated with the platform's default revenue share, which splits earnings between the company and the creator 50/50. With the launch of Twitch's new Partner Plus program, streamers could soon qualify to take home 70% of their earnings instead — but that better deal came with a few pretty major caveats. To qualify for Partner Plus, Twitch requires that streamers maintain a minimum of 350 paid subscribers for three straight months.