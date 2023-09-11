Video: Hurricane Lee still on track to stay far away from Florida, rip currents a risk this week
Hurricane Lee continues to move through the western Atlantic as a major storm.
Hurricane Lee continues to move through the western Atlantic as a major storm.
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.
US futures moved higher on Monday as investors weighed Janet Yellen's upbeat remarks on the US economy and as Tesla surged.
Fed officials have signaled they could pause rates this month as they slow their fight against inflation while also warning that more hikes could still be necessary.
India will reconsider allowing local firms to list on foreign exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday, in a move that could allow startups in the South Asian nation gain access to foreign capital for growth. One of the exchanges India is considering is the London Stock Exchange, which outside of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, is one of the largest and tech stocks-heavy exchanges. India had earlier considered allowing overseas listing of Indian firms in 2020, but later put it on the back burner.
Tucker is suspended without pay after allegations of sexual harassment and it's difficult to see him ever returning to the Michigan State sideline.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The car likely won't go on sale, but it shows that VW can easily flip the performance switch with electric vehicles.
The Longhorns beat Alabama 34-24.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
For those unfamiliar, WiR is TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the major events in tech over the past few days. In this week's edition of WiR, we cover a hacking device that can spam nearby iPhones with Bluetooth pop-ups, Y Combinator Demo Day favorites (and controversies), Bumble changing its policy to crack down on bots, doxing and spam, and Lenovo's new gaming glasses and PC handheld. Y Combinator controversy: Storied venture firm Y Combinator has removed an Indian startup from its batch after discovering "irregularities" at the company.
'Allows me to reach every inch,' wrote one fan of its flexible design.
The couple, who co-starred with Danny Masterson on "That 70's Show," have spoken highly of their friend.
Biden had yearned to be the president for decades. When he finally stepped into the Oval Office as commander in chief, it was during one of the most tumultuous moments in modern American history.
A series of unfortunate and cascading mistakes allowed a China-backed hacking group to steal one of the keys to Microsoft's email kingdom that granted near unfettered access to U.S. government inboxes. Microsoft explained in a long-awaited blog post this week how the hackers pulled off the heist. To recap, Microsoft disclosed in July that hackers it calls Storm-0558, which it believes are backed by China, "acquired" an email signing key that Microsoft uses to secure consumer email accounts like Outlook.com.
New research from AAA and baby brand Chicco finds that some parents aren't using car seats or passenger restraints the right way.