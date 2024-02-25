VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued in Alamo

(KRON) – An injured mountain biker was rescued by California Highway Patrol’s helicopter on Saturday afternoon.

On Feb. 24, a CHP helicopter, San Ramon Valley Fire and San Ramon Valley Helicopter Rescue Technician (HPT) responded to a report of an injured mountain biker in the hills above Alamo.

According to CHP, San Ramon Valley Fire Paramedics determined that the biker required an extraction by hoist. The CHP helicopter lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire HPT to the scene and placed the biker in a rescue device for extraction, according to CHP.

The helicopter hoisted the rescuee from the scene and transported him to a San Ramon Valley Fire Ambulance.

The biker was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

