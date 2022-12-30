Video, inmate lead to arrest

Dec. 29—An Odessa man arrested on two misdemeanor warrants for failing to appear in court is now facing additional charges thanks to a fellow inmate and surveillance video.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, a working inmate found a plastic bag containing 7.9 grams of methamphetamine on a clothing shelf in the hallway of the booking room around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A deputy reviewed surveillance video to find who left the drugs and observed Christopher Hall, 48, take something out of his jacket pocket and place it on the rack around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, the report stated.

"Hall stated he had no choice but to get rid of what he had because he felt he was not searched properly," the report stated.

Hall was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Hall was released from the jail after posting $35,000 in surety bonds Wednesday.