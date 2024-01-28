Video of interactions between Jim Rogers, Pittsburgh Police expected to be released to public

Video of the interactions between Jim Rogers and Pittsburgh Police, before he was tased, is expected to be released to the public.

Rogers died a day after he was tased by a Pittsburgh Police officer investigating a report of a stolen bicycle in Bloomfield in 2021.

Todd J. Hollis Law, who represents Jim Rogers’ brother, said the video will be released on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Rogers’ brother, James Frierson, and the City of Pittsburgh settled in April 2023. The City of Pittsburgh agreed to pay $8 million.

The City solicitor and council president vowed to delay the payment.

A $4 million check was sent to the Rogers’ family in January.

11 Investigates reached out to Pittsburgh Police for comment on the release of the video. A statement given by Pittsburgh Police Union President Bob Swartzwelder said:

“Neither the FOP nor the City of Pittsburgh are permitted to discuss evidence or investigative materials surrounding the Jim Rogers case. The cases are proceeding through the arbitration process and the City knows that. The City is obligated to file a court injunction and block the release of the city-owned BWC footage. If they fail to do so, the City’s actions should be looked upon as highly suspect.”

