Video interrogation of woman facing first-degree premeditated murder charges shown in Hamilton County court

Mar. 23—The murder trial of Iesha Ariona Jones continued Wednesday in Hamilton County Criminal Court, with jurors hearing the defendant confess on video to previously having sex with the victim and acknowledging that her husband had found out about it.

Jones, 29, is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree aggravated murder in connection with the shooting death of Norman Sullivan, 52, of Chattanooga, on Sept. 3, 2018.

The jury heard testimony from a woman who was in the bedroom of the apartment when Sullivan and Domanic Deonata Gillespie, 30, are said to have begun fighting in the 2100 block of Vance Avenue in Chattanooga that day.

As the prosecution called its first witness for the day, Judge Don W. Poole instructed the media to not use the name of the witness or describe her, due to the witness's fear for her life.

The witness, who testified to being in a casual romantic relationship with the victim, recounted what she heard as she was "doing her hair" after Sullivan and Gillespie entered the bedroom.

"Domanic said, 'You know what this is,'" the witness said. "I remember Norman telling me to get out, and I was getting ready to open the window. I was at the window, I was in shock, my mind started blocking [things] out."

The witness further testified that she heard several shots being fired.

"I didn't see nobody shoot the gun, I heard the gunshot," she said. "I don't remember how [Jones] came into the room, I don't remember how she got the gun, I just remember her rustling with the clip and [Gillespie] telling her about the safety."

In her testimony, the witness said she jumped out the window and went to a friend's house. Once there, she called another friend to come get her and spent most of the day with them before returning to the apartment.

"I remember the smell of gunshots and blood when I came back to check on Wayne," the witness said.

Chattanooga police Sgt. Victor Miller, the supervisor of the Homicide Investigations Unit, was called by the prosecution. Miller traveled to Jones' residence in Benton, Tennessee, on Sept. 5, 2018, and transported her to the Chattanooga Police Department, where she was interviewed and subsequently arrested.

The video of Jones' statement to the police was introduced to the court, and jurors saw Jones initially decline to speak to Miller and a fellow officer. When Jones learns she is going to be arrested and charged with criminal homicide, she decides to speak.

"I just don't want to get charged with something I did not do," Jones said in the video. "I met [Sullivan] through my husband. We went over there. They got into it. They came through the door. I went for the gun and tried to get [Sullivan] off my husband. I'm not getting charged for killing nobody."

Jones said the gun went off once when she had it in her hand and once before, totaling two shots.

"It wasn't like I was trying to shoot him, it was like they were rustling and it went off," said Jones. "I was just trying to go, to get out of there."

In the video, Jones told officers she and Gillespie went to Sullivan's home to purchase crack cocaine and were going to make the purchase with gift cards. She also said she had sex with the victim two days prior to the incident, and Gillespie had found out that same day.

"I know that Domanic found out that I had slept with [Sullivan]," Jones said.

Jones further told Miller she had gotten rid of the gun earlier that day.

At the end of her statement, Jones asked what would happen to her.

"I just have one question, are we both getting charged for this, or just one of us?" Jones asked in the video interrogation. Miller then asked what she thought should be done, and Jones said "Someone's gotta be charged, but I don't want to be charged for wanting to help myself."

