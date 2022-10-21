Video: Israeli guard, settler join forces in West Bank clash

41
TIA GOLDENBERG
·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli rights group released video on Friday that appears to show an Israeli security guard and a Jewish settler joining forces during a clash with Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank, with the settler throwing a gas grenade after the guard apparently shows him where to aim.

The video, provided by the rights group Yesh Din, was filmed during a confrontation between masked Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the northern West Bank, an area which has seen unrest in recent months over Israeli military raids and Palestinian shooting attacks.

Critics have long accused the Israeli military and the defense establishment of having uncomfortably tight ties with settlers. The Defense Ministry pays the salaries of settlement guards and many top commanders live in the settlements. Soldiers are often seen standing by as settlers attack Palestinians or their property. This week, settlers rampaging in the northern West Bank pepper sprayed several soldiers trying to disperse them.

“We are used to seeing soldiers doing nothing to stop settlers but in recent years we’re seeing active cooperation between them,” said Ziv Stahl, Yesh Din’s executive director.

In the video, a settler is seen walking down a hilltop and handing what Yesh Din says are two gas grenades to the security guard. The guard is then seen handing back one of the grenades before pointing in the direction of what appears to be the Palestinians, who are offscreen, and the settler lobs one grenade that way. The guard again points and the settler throws the second grenade.

Security guards man settlements throughout the West Bank and are meant to act as a standby until soldiers or police arrive.

Other videos provided by Yesh Din from the clash also show soldiers standing by as masked settlers throw stones. The videos do not show the Palestinians.

The Israeli military said the incident and the guard’s behavior were under review.

The military said both Palestinians and settlers were throwing stones. It said the person in uniform seen in the video is not a soldier but rather a security guard whose salary is paid by the Israeli Defense Ministry and who is nominated by a regional military officer.

The military said settlement guards are typically not in uniform but the guard in the video was wearing what appears to be Israeli military attire. He has a helmet and is armed, and also wears a black face cover that obscures half his face.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. More than 500,000 people now live in some 130 settlements across the West Bank.

___

Associated Press writer Fares Akram contributed to this report from Hamilton, Ontario.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Israeli group says the grenades in the video are gas grenades, not stun grenades.

Recommended Stories

  • Palestinian killed, 3 wounded during Israeli West Bank raid

    The Palestinian Health Ministry said early Friday that a Palestinian youth died shortly after being wounded by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank as Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge. The increase in tension is over Israeli raids and an uptick in shooting attacks by Palestinians. The violence happened as Israeli forces staged an arrest raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a spot in the northern West Bank that has been a flash point in recent fighting.

  • Stay or go: Palestinians in Lebanon plunged into poverty

    Nasser Tabarani, a Palestinian refugee living in Lebanon, has tried twice to migrate by sea to a better life in Europe but was detained by troops both times and brought back to shore. The 60-year-old father of seven said he borrowed a total of $7,000 to try and leave Lebanon and now has debts he can't pay back. Lebanon’s unprecedented economic meltdown has not only devastated the Lebanese but has also hard-hit Palestinian refugees who have lived in this tiny Mideast country for generations, since the formation of Israel in 1948 — as well as those who had fled similar camps in Syria, escaping the civil war that erupted there in 2011.

  • With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school

    Greece on Friday launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel, as it tries to build on its relative air power advantage over regional rival Turkey. Israeli defense contractor Elbit, which finalized a $1.65 billion deal with Greece's government, assisted by Israel, last year, will help run the facility located on an air force base outside the southern Greek city of Kalamata. Greece is undertaking an armed forces modernization program largely focused on its air force, as it hopes to outpace Turkey.

  • Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

    A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. “We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism, and the prosecutor has notified the victims,” said David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County.

  • Mar-a-Lago docs included highly sensitive intel on China, Iran missile program: report

    The classified documents recovered from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home included highly sensitive intelligence on Iran’s missile program and China, among other topics, The Washington Post reported on Friday. The Post’s source declined to say whether the intelligence on Iran and China was related to the paper’s previous report that one document at Mar-a-Lago detailed a foreign government’s…

  • Pakistan's Masood clears tests after blow to head

    Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has got away with "superficial bruising" after being hit on the head during a practice session ahead of the team's first match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

  • Gun control laws fall at dizzying pace after Supreme Court ruling

    A New York gun control law that prohibits firearms in Times Square, Yankee Stadium, the subway and other sensitive places is on shaky legal ground after a judge found these provisions violate the Second Amendment, though the ruling is paused while the case is appealed. The ongoing court battle over New York’s gun control measure…

  • Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering

    An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials. The announcement was made by Raja Kumar, the president of the Financial Action Task Force, at a news conference in Paris. The FATF welcomed “Pakistan’s significant progress in improving" its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing policies.

  • Howard Stern Slams Kanye West and His Defenders: ‘He’s Like Hitler’ and ’F— This Mental Health Self Defense’

    Howard Stern lashed out at Kanye West during the Oct. 19 episode of his SiriusXM radio show (via Mediaite). West has courted controversy in recent weeks for making antisemitic statements, most recently in an interview with Chris Cuomo where the rapper cited the “Jewish underground media mafia.” Stern compared West to Hitler and criticized his […]

  • Former Bass Pro Shop employee allegedly stole gun, 2 cars from store’s valet parking

    The employee admitted to stealing the vehicles with the help of several coworkers, police said.

  • Jon Stewart rails against ‘Jew paranoia bull—’ after Trump, West remarks

    American comedian and talk show host Jon Stewart slammed the recent spate of “Jew paranoia bull—” after former President Trump and the rapper Ye both made anti-semitic comments this month. On his new podcast “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” the Jewish commentator said it was “mind-blowing” how easily anti-semitic rhetoric “flows from people’s mouths.” “The…

  • Circle K partners with Green Thumb to bring cannabis to Florida gas stations

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses news that Circle K and Green Thumb Industries are teaming up to sell cannabis in Florida.

  • Why won’t Republicans rule out attacking Social Security?

    Plenty of opinion polls say the GOP are on track to win control of the House of Representatives in the elections in less than two weeks. A few days ago McCarthy caused a storm with some comments about federal spending and the debt ceiling limit, in an interview with Punchbowl News. Ominously, McCarthy then added that he would not “predetermine” whether Social Security (and Medicare) would be part of his proposed budget cuts.

  • Man accused of abusing woman's corpse pleads not guilty

    Charles Becker, accused of killing a woman and sexually violating her corpse, has pleaded not guilty.

  • U.S. diplomat's wife pleads guilty over U.K. car crash that killed teen

    Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, pleaded guilty on Thursday to causing the death of a teenager by driving carelessly in England three years ago, a case that led to diplomatic friction between Britain and the United States.

  • CDC Panel Votes to Add Covid-19 Vaccine to Recommended Childhood Schedule

    A CDC panel unanimously voted on Wednesday to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the recommended childhood schedule.

  • Chad protests: Overnight curfew after protests turn deadly

    Around 50 people died in pro-democracy protests as the international community condemns violence.

  • Man accused of killing Seattle woman, violating her remains appears before judge

    According to charging documents, Charles Becker killed the mother of three, stored her body in his home, dismembered it, and then threw it away near the University of Washington.

  • Iran sides with Russia at the UN

    It’s been almost two months since I started covering the United Nations from its headquarters in New York. I came here to understand whether the organization is as useless as many in Ukraine and beyond say. People see mostly brazen Russian vetoes at the Security Council, the inability of the body to make decisions and, of course, loads of boring resolutions no one understands.

  • Newsmax ends relationship with Lara Logan after world leaders ‘blood of children’ comment

    Newsmax has cut ties with former broadcast journalist turned conservative pundit Lara Logan for comments she made on the network suggesting there was a global conspiracy among world leaders to harm children. While appearing on Eric Bolling’s evening program on the small conservative cable network, Logan spoke of what she said is a cabal of…