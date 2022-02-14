VIDEO: Jewish man slapped on Brooklyn street in random attack

A Jewish man was cruelly slapped, knocking the yarmulke off his head, during a random attack on a Brooklyn street, video of the brutish attack released by police Sunday shows.

The 22-year-old victim was walking on Avenue L near New York Ave. in Flatlands on Friday about 11:35 p.m. when a man approached him and tried to intimidate him, the surveillance video shows.

The attacker then slapped the man in the face, knocking his yarmulke off his head.

The attacker jumped into the passenger seat of a nearby light-colored minivan where the driver had been waiting and sped away, cops said.

The victim suffered pain and swelling to his face but refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating, as a search continued for the attacker and driver of the minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.