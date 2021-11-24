VIDEO: Judge announces guilty verdict in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
A jury has found all three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of murder. He was shot while running in his neighborhood in Satilla Shores, Georgia.
A pregnant woman in Florida died after a heated and violent interaction with a motorcyclist on the road Saturday. Sara Nicole Morales allegedly intentionally hit motorcyclist Andrew Derr in her car, the Orange City Police Department said, according to a statement on posted to Facebook.Derr was not injured, and he and other witnesses followed Morales after she started to drive away, according to authorities. The police said Morales drove to her...
A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective has been found guilty of the 2019 killing of a Black father of three. The cop involved in the […]
Public attention has re-focused on the Milwaukee County District Attorney, John Chisholm, who said the state's recommendation for Darrell Brooks' bail was "inappropriately low."
This is what happened to the Gucci daughters, Alessandra and Allegra Gucci, after "House of Gucci" ended.
“He was going to pick up a turkey. That’s all he was doing. A simple errand at 7:30 at night,” his daughter said.
Politicians and prominent activists on Wednesday praised the guilty verdict in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, but said more needed to be done to fix the nation's judicial system.Driving the news: All three suspects, who are white, were found guilty in the murder of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and shot while running in February 2020.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “I am grateful the jury has found the t
Chrystul Kizer, a victim of child sex abuse, was 17 years old when she shot and killed her abuser, Randall P. Volar, set his house on fire and stole his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Now, her upcoming trial is getting a new spotlight in the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.
The men were charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
The woman slit her husband’s wrist with a razor, causing him to lose all function in his hand.
Reginald Patterson submitted his resignation Wednesday after an internal investigation into misconduct.
For Kyle Rittenhouse, George Zimmerman, and others in high-profile homicide cases, claims of self-defense led to acquittals. Will the same be true for a young Black man who killed a white teen in Georgia?View Entire Post ›
Letitia James’ office is holding the event, in association with the city police department, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church.
The details were included in a New York Times report that was based on more than 2,000 pages of Bureau of Prisons records the newspaper obtained.
Fox NewsImmediately after all three defendants were found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday, Fox News contributor Ted Williams tore into the defense team’s “very offensive” actions throughout the emotional trial.Attempting to build a case that their white clients were trying to enforce a citizen’s arrest on a supposedly dangerous criminal and were forced to kill the unarmed Arbery in self-defense, one attorney went so far as to traffic in racist tropes about the deceased Black man.“
The death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis was ruled a homicide caused by neglect, violence and fentanyl intoxication, an autopsy found.
A Tennessee man’s alleged plot to kill his wife unraveled after she discovered text messages on his phone discussing the sinister plan with another woman, authorities say. Jerry McDonald is now facing charges of solicitation of murder after authorities say he spoke in disturbing detail about his plans to kill his wife of two years and make off with her money, local station WRCB reports. McDonald’s wife told police she discovered the alleged plan after McDonald had passed out one morning after a
A 78-year-old Pennsylvania man who stole a rare Revolutionary-era rifle from a museum in 1971 was sentenced Tuesday to one day in prison and a year of home
Fernando Rodriguez was leaving the Imagine Music Festival in 2019 when the officers stopped repeatedly shocked him with a stun gun, even after he fell to the ground.View Entire Post ›
Pasadena Police Chief John Perez discussed the hostage situation.
A defense attorney is under fire for a statement she uttered about Ahmaud Arbery during closing arguments in the trial for those accused of killing him. "Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails," lawyer Laura Hogue told jurors on Monday, CNN reports. Hogue is one of Gregory McMichael’s attorneys. Gregory and his son Travis McM