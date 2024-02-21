NEW VIDEO: Juveniles arrested after stolen car flips in front of Seattle police

Three juveniles were arrested after the stolen car they were driving flipped in front of a Seattle police car on December 8.

The Seattle Police Department released a video of the crash, you can watch it below:

SDP said around 7:30 p.m. on Swift Avenue South, a car with three juveniles inside was seen driving recklessly. The car then crashed into the back of a Toyota, hit a police car, and landed upside down.

The driver of the Toyota and the three juveniles had minor injuries and were evaluated by the Seattle Fire Department.

Police found a pistol with a 30-round extended magazine at the scene.

A further investigation showed that the stolen car was driving on a tire damaged from a spike strip deployed by a different police agency.

One juvenile was identified and released to a family member.

Two juveniles were arrested and taken to Seattle Children’s Hospital for medical evaluations.

After being cleared, the two juveniles were transported to Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center. They were booked for investigation of auto theft and unlawful firearm possession.