Video from Kansas City police helicopter shows scene of Cameron Lamb police shooting

A Kansas City police helicopter captured the final moments of Cameron Lamb’s life as officers tracked his movements from above and two plainclothes detectives arrived at his house, where one of them fatally shot the 26-year-old man nearly two years ago.

The aerial video did not have audio, but showed the police helicopter follow Lamb for several blocks as he drove to his residence at 4154 College Ave. Once he arrived, Lamb slowly backed his pickup down a long driveway, into the backyard and then into his garage.

One of the officers is shown entering the backyard and approaching the garage.

According to court testimony, former Det. Eric DeValkenaere fired four shots at Lamb, killing him. DeValkenaere said he opened fire after Lamb pointed a gun at his partner, Det. Troy Schwalm.

In a bench trial earlier this month, DeValkenaere, 43, was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

The aerial video was obtained by The Star through a Sunshine request with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. The footage was submitted during the criminal trial and frequently highlighted during court proceedings.

The Kansas City Police Department has not responded to a request for comment on the video.

On Tuesday, The Star reported on an audio recording made minutes after the shooting, in which Police Chief Rick Smith was captured saying the “bad guy’s dead.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas, faith leaders, community activists and Lamb’s family denounced Smith’s remark.

The shooting occurred Dec. 3, 2019, after officers investigating an unrelated crash reported a red pickup truck chasing a purple Ford Mustang. Officers in the police helicopter spotted the truck driven by Lamb and followed the vehicle to his residence.

During the criminal trial, prosecutors said it only took nine seconds from the time DeValkenaere arrived at the front yard of the house to the moment he pulled the trigger of his handgun.

Police investigating the shooting found Lamb inside the pickup with his left arm and head hanging out of the driver’s side window. On the ground near his left hand was a handgun, police said.

But during the trial, prosecutors alleged the crime scene was staged and evidence was planted.

The aerial recording goes on to show other police officers, including a tactical response squad, arrive. The video shows heavily armed officers surrounding the garage with their weapons pointed at Lamb.

In announcing the verdict, Jackson County Judge J. Dale Youngs said DeValkenaere and Schwalm did not have a constitutional right to walk onto the property to investigate the earlier vehicle chase.

As of Wednesday, DeValkenaere’s sentencing date has not been set, according to court records.