VIDEO: Kettering police asking for help identifying theft suspects
The Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying suspects or the vehicle involved in a recent theft.
The police department released video that shows a red pickup truck pulling into a parking lot and stealing a box trailer from a local business.
Anyone who has information on the identity of either suspect is asked to contact Detective Jung at 937-296-2460.