VIDEO: Kia van driver has eye socket fractured in wild Bronx gang beatdown after colliding with Lexus

A man driving a Kia van had his eye socket fractured in a wild caught-on-video gang beatdown after he collided with a Lexus on a Bronx street, police said Wednesday.

The 53-year-old victim was heading north on Exterior St. when the driver of a Lexus SUV, heading in the same direction, tried to speed between the Kia and a parked Honda near E. 150th St. about 6:40 p.m. March 30, cops said.

There wasn’t enough room for the Lexus to slip in between the two vehicles, causing a collision, the video shows.

The Lexus driver, along with the Honda’s owner and four friends, angrily surrounded the Kia. As one of the men stood on the roof of the Kia, the victim got out and was pummeled by another of the men. The man standing on the roof also bent down to get a punch in.

The assailants chased the victim as he tried to run off while one of the attackers got behind the wheel of his Kia.

The goon drove the Kia down the block while one of his accomplices, holding a skateboard, jumped up and down on the hood and another sat against the front windshield, pounding it with his fist and laughing.

After the Kia braked, the man leaning against the windshield jumped into the front passenger seat while the man with the skateboard whacked it against the back windshield, the video shows. The Kia then rolled further down the street before stopping.

Three of the attackers sped off in the Honda.

When police arrived they found only the Lexus owner, Miquiel Guerrero, still at the scene. They told him they needed to tow away his car as evidence and he allegedly threatened an NYPD lieutenant.

Guerrero, 23, was taken into custody, then linked to the attack and charged with robbery. Police said he has three prior arrests, including for weapons possession.

The victim was treated at Jacobi Medical Center for a fractured eye socket and cuts to his face.

The five other attackers are still being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.