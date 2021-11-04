VIDEO: Knife-wielding bigot punches men for speaking Cantonese in Brooklyn, sprays them with noxious chemical

An unhinged bigot was caught on video punching three men for speaking Cantonese on a Brooklyn street before flashing a knife and spraying them with a noxious chemical, police said Thursday.

The three victims, who are between 51 and 57 in age, were chatting on 20th Ave. near 64th St. in Bensonhurst about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant walked by. He mocked the victims’ language and hurled anti-Asian slurs at them as he passed, sparking an argument, cops said.

As the argument heated up, the stranger punched one of the victims in the face and pulled out a knife and a small canister of pepper spray or a similar noxious substance, cops said.

Surveillance video shows the bearded bigot, sporting a grey hoodie, black pants and black sandals, spraying his three victims before walking off down 20th Ave. EMS took the three victims to Maimonides Medical Center with minor injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the attacker and tracking him down. He is described as Black, between 25 and 35 and 220 to 225 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.