Video of knife-wielding man disarmed in a SC Walmart goes viral. Take a look

A video of customers at a South Carolina Walmart subduing a knife-wielding man has captured the attention of tens of thousands around the country.

The video posted to various social media platforms shows a man at the Two Notch Road Walmart in Columbia waving a pocket knife in the direction of shoppers in the self-checkout area. Several people faced off with him before someone came up behind him and hit him over the head with a post used to mark aisles.

Richland County deputies were called just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 4, for a civil disturbance involving a weapon, Deputy Veronica Hill of the Sheriff’s Department said,

The Crisis Intervention Team also responded and took the man to a hospital for evaluation, she said.

As of Friday, the man was still receiving mental health care.

A warrant was issued for aggravated breach of peace, she said.