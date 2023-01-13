Video of knife-wielding man disarmed in a SC Walmart goes viral. Take a look
A video of customers at a South Carolina Walmart subduing a knife-wielding man has captured the attention of tens of thousands around the country.
The video posted to various social media platforms shows a man at the Two Notch Road Walmart in Columbia waving a pocket knife in the direction of shoppers in the self-checkout area. Several people faced off with him before someone came up behind him and hit him over the head with a post used to mark aisles.
Richland County deputies were called just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 4, for a civil disturbance involving a weapon, Deputy Veronica Hill of the Sheriff’s Department said,
The Crisis Intervention Team also responded and took the man to a hospital for evaluation, she said.
As of Friday, the man was still receiving mental health care.
A warrant was issued for aggravated breach of peace, she said.