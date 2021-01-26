Video: Kyle Rittenhouse with arresting officers

Newly released police video shows an Illinois teen accused of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin last summer. Kyle Rittenhouse never asks about the two men who were shot but asks an officer if he can get therapy. (Jan. 26)

Video Transcript

- You can ask for a lawyer at any time. You have the right to stop the interview at any time. Do you want to have a lawyer? It says, circle yes or no.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE: I would like a lawyer but I'm willing to talk until a lawyer's available.

WENDY RITTENHOUSE: You're already labeled as a white supremacist gun person. You have to look at your-- look at your safety and stuff like that and what--

KYLE RITTENHOUSE: Can you stop talking, Mom?

WENDY RITTENHOUSE: OK.

Nope. Now, the DA can read it.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE: I have to get rid of social media?

WENDY RITTENHOUSE: No.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE: Is that they said?

WENDY RITTENHOUSE: Because they're going harass you if they find you anymore.

- Well, I'm glad to hear you talking in those terms, that you want to see seek out some kind of therapy or something.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE: I don't want to be one of those cops that-- like, I don't want to be one of those people that lives with PTSD the rest of their life.

- Sure.