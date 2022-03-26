Video: Lake County looks to reduce septic tanks to protect waterways
Lake County is working to better protect its waterways, and that could mean moving away from using septic tanks.
Lake County is working to better protect its waterways, and that could mean moving away from using septic tanks.
The boy was directed by his uncle, Troy Nokes, 35, to clean drug paraphernalia that contained fentanyl, authorities said.
The Russian central bank chief who was not allowed to resign Rishi Sunak’s wife handed £12m dividend from company with Russian operation FTSE 100 and pound edge higher Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China's coal revival may soon slash our energy bills, but at a wicked ecological cost Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
The assault at a UNT dorm in Denton occurred between 4 and 7 p.m. Monday.
News organizations reported Virginia Thomas "repeatedly pressed" White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to challenge the 2020 presidential contest.
"If you already made the decision ... then why are you even here?" Trump asked Kemp regarding his decision to tap Loeffler for the upper chamber.
Antonio Canova's 19th-century sculpture, depicting Mary Magdalene in "a state of ecstasy," is worth up to $10.5 million, Christie's said.
The abandoned Russian Krasukha-4 command module will be examined by Western spy agencies and shipped to the US, reports say.
Experts say the DIY cages are powerless against modern anti-tank weapons used by Ukraine such as the Javelin and NLAW.
The 47-year-old actress donned a form-fitting gown for the I Heart Radio Music Awards. She presented the award for Best Collaboration with Oliver Hudson.
Volusia Sheriff; Peachtree City PoliceWhile catching up with some classmates at school on Tuesday morning, North Carolina ninth-grader Andrea Alonso suddenly felt an intense pain in her eye.“She was talking to her friends at the school door, and she felt that something hit her,” Andrea’s mother, Ana Rosa Alonso, told The Daily Beast.After Andrea called her in a panic, Alonso rushed to Olympic High School in Charlotte and found the school nurse preparing her daughter to be taken to the hospital.“
"Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner or later and probably in a matter of weeks," retired US Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan told Insider.
When Porsha Williams goes on vacation, incredible fashion looks are a given. Last month, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters cast member turned up the heat in the Caribbean while donning a teeny tiny denim bikini, a sizzling black cut-out halter top, and a super cheeky two-piece. Just one month later, Porsha is at it again — this time bringing her fashion A-game to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in celebration of her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley's 3rd birthday. For the occasion, Por
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a glittering reception in The Bahamas on Friday night
Deshaun Watson held an introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns and the reactions were mixed online.
But will the Supreme Court associate justice ever answer them?
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall joined in on a classic Irish Set Dance while at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tiperrary, on Friday
Both the younger and older employees of the diner recognized the star, who said he was in town speaking to a convention.
Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the rock band the Foo Fighters, died Friday in Bogota, Colombia.
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., announced Friday he would oppose the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Keselowski lost 100 points and 10 playoff points and the Roush Fenway Keselowski team itself also lost 100 owner points.