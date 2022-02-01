VIDEO: Landslide sweeps away cars and homes in Ecuador
At least 18 people died and dozens were injured after heavy rainfall caused a landslide near Quito, Ecuador.
At least 18 people died and dozens were injured after heavy rainfall caused a landslide near Quito, Ecuador.
Denver7’s forecast snow totals for the Feb. 1-2, 2022, snowstorm in eastern Colorado.
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued as two rounds of snow could bring over 10 inches of accumulation to parts of the Chicago area this week.
Weather service says Winter Storm Landon could bring a foot of snow and inches of ice to northern Ohio.
Although experts say the weather won’t be comparable to last year’s freeze, there’s a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon and it’s important to be prepared.
The weather service predicts Tuesday will be balmy with a high of 71 degrees, but a chance of rain enters the forecast early Wednesday.
No matter where it falls in the spectrum, it will likely break into the top 25 recorded snowfalls since 1880.
How much snow and sleet will Indianapolis get this week? Meteorologists said this week's storm will produce a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow.
The National Weather Service says travel in southern lower Michigan "will likely become very difficult to impossible" during the storm.
The snowstorm will likely bring a wide-range of snowfall totals to the Kansas City metro area. Some areas may see only a few inches while others could see nearly a foot.
This week's storm will target a 2,000-mile swath of the nation from the Rockies to the Northeast with a nasty mix of snow, ice and rain.
A large chunk of Eastern Canada will be in the crosshairs of a major snow event this week, with additional heavy amounts possible in areas in Ontario and Quebec still grappling with impacts from the winter storm in mid-January.
Here's what we know about the winter storm that will affect Indiana this week.
Ahead of another round of snow early this week and bitterly cold temperatures, we’ll see high wind warnings in the foothills Monday before cold fronts move into the state.
The month of February starts off with Arctic air returning to Western Canada while milder temperatures will infiltrate eastern sections from the Great Lakes to the Maritimes.
Winter storm expected Tuesday night through Friday
“This avalanche also highlights why ... forecasters often hedge with ‘LOW does not mean NO.’”
Emily Wahls has your weather update!
Major winter storm
The town of Sandwich has been considering reconstruction of the boardwalk since 2018, as storms take a heavy toll; damage was mixed in other towns.
A storm system moves into Colorado on Tuesday and likely will cause commuting headaches Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.