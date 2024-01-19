VIDEO: Lanes closed, sparks fly as truck flees Utah Highway Patrol on I-15

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Sparks flew from a truck fleeing police on I-15 near Murray on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Robert Hatch witnessed the chase and caught a part of it on video, which he shared with ABC4. The video shows the truck missing its passenger-side wheel driving down the I-15 near 4500 South, creating a large amount of sparks blowing into the path of a pursuing patrol car.

The scene was part of a chase that ended with several lanes of I-15 closed, causing a large stop in traffic during the evening commute just before 6 p.m.

How celebrities discreetly arrive in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4 the GMC pickup was allegedly part of a hit and run on I-215 near 900 East. A trooper later found the truck when it crashed into an attenuator — or crash cushion — on the 5300 South off-ramp. After the crash, the truck continued northbound on I-15 with only three wheels and their hazard lights turned on.

The trooper activated his lights and sirens to stop the truck but the driver failed to stop.

“The trooper pitted the vehicle before the 4500 South off-ramp bringing the vehicle to stop,” Roden said. “The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI by Murray Police Department.”

One injured in downtown shooting, police investigating

According to court documents, the driver, identified as Frank James Granato, 44, had a breath alcohol concentration of more than four times the legal limit. Police reportedly also found several items of drug paraphernalia as well as a small baggie of marijuana.

Granato was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and faces misdemeanor charges of DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Following the high-risk stop, three lanes were blocked for roughly an hour and a half, stalling traffic from Murray to South Jordan.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.