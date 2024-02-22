Video: Large fight between students in McDonald’s parking lot
Video: Large fight between students in McDonald’s parking lot
Video: Large fight between students in McDonald’s parking lot
If you need a different repayment plan for your student loans, here are some options from which you may be able to choose.
Student loan forgiveness programs exist for some borrowers, but the eligibility requirements are strict.
Lionel Messi flicked the ball over a prone, injured opponent, and dazzled in his 2024 MLS opener, as he seemingly always does.
Samsung said Wednesday that the Galaxy S24’s AI features will arrive on last year’s phones (including foldables) and tablets in late March.
The Biden administration announced new measures that could help borrowers struggling with their payments. Taking advantage of these programs could help you reduce your payments, get your loans in good standing and avoid student loan default.
A woman uploaded 52 videos outlining her marriage to a "pathological liar." How did she capture the attention span of millions of TikTok viewers? And why did some of them decide to get involved?
Get ready for more automatic qualifiers for certain conferences.
The Amazon-backed company reported that it lost $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and said that it expects to build 57,000 electric vehicles in 2024, the same number it built last year.
TikTok's latest viral superstar is Reesa Teesa, a Georgia woman who posted 50 videos -- just under 10 minutes long apiece -- chronicling her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband. "The series, 'who the f--- did I marry,' is not something that you have to sit down and hold your phone and watch," Reesa said in a TikTok on Wednesday.
U.S. healthcare technology giant Change Healthcare has confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare wrote on its status page. Most of the login pages for Change Healthcare were inaccessible or offline when TechCrunch checked at the time of writing.
Greene won the at-bat with a strikeout, but the damage was done.
Some forms of student loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
The Dodge Magnum was built for only a few short years and we think it's destined to become a future classic. Here's a guide to shopping for one.
These rugged tumblers are a compact alternative to a certain other buzzy brand, shoppers say.
An ugly fight broke out at the end of Texas A&M-Commerce's overtime win against Incarnate Word on Monday night.
'Excellent reflectors' — boasting over 5,000 5-star reviews, this indispensable roadside aid is a top choice for anyone who drives a car.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek to talk about how this year’s rookies are doing, get up to date on what’s happening in college basketball, and discuss what is happening with the G League Ignite.
Creative ad agency McKinney developed a quiz game called “Are You Blacker than ChatGPT?” to shine a light on AI bias. The game tests a person’s knowledge of Black culture against what ChatGPT has been trained to know about the Black community. “It’s interesting because it’s billed as this bot that knows everything, and it’s like, clearly, you don’t know everything, especially when it comes to things that aren’t white-specific,” Meghan Woods, a copywriter at McKinney and one of the game’s creators, told TechCrunch.
Remove vacuuming from your to-do list this spring cleaning season with an iRobot Roomba s9+, currently 40% off at Amazon.
Cadillac Lyriq once again qualifies for the $7,500 EV tax credit with updating parts sourcing. Cadillac also has incentives for non-qualifying models.