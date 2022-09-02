Video leads to arrest of five juveniles on assalut charges assault

Sep. 2—A video posted to social media earlier this week has resulted in the arrest of five juveniles after police say a sixth juvenile was assaulted by the group. An adult was also arrested following the incident.

According to a release from the Madisonville Police Department, on Monday they were made aware of the video, which shows a group of teenagers walking through Elk Creek Trailer Park in Madisonville. MPD says the video was recorded on Saturday, August 27.

At the start of the two and a half minute video, two female subjects are seen exchanging what appears to be heated words, when a male subject pushes one of the females. The two females continue walking and arguing until the same male subject is seen to pull the hair of the girl he had just pushed.

The second female is then seen pushing the first female as the group yells taunts. The two girls then fall to the ground and begin fighting. A few seconds later a third female begins punching the second girl.

The boy mentioned above then enters the video and kicks the second female in the backside, then a second male grabs her by the hair and drags her across the grass.

The two girls continue to struggle until the first boy kicks her in the ribs, then pushes her to the ground as she tries to get to her feet. The group then departs.

"All of the juveniles knew each other but we have no reason to believe this started at school or was a frequent occurrence between them," stated Major Jason McKnight.

He added that there have been no other reports of violence involving juveniles in the area.

MPD stated that five juveniles were charged with assault for their part in the fight, and one adult, Katie Sass, 35 of Madisonville, was charged with Wanton Endangerment. Police say that Sass was connected with one of the juveniles and although she did not participate, that she was present during the assault and failed to call for help or offer assistance.