Video leads to Oxford burglar's arrest

Dec. 7—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man with previous run-ins with the law has been charged with breaking into an Oxford home.

A citizen contacted Oxford police Dec. 3 to report that someone had broken into their house and stole several items. They had security camera video of the suspect in the act. During the investigation, the Oxford Police Department was able to identify the individual as Joshua Flemons, 30, of Oxford.

Flemings was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with burglary of a dwelling. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Flemons for probation violation.

