Video: Lee lifts north; gusty winds and rough surf main effects

Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has joined the board of directors at the online gaming platform company Roblox. The appointment, which was effective as of September 13, will see Kilar joining board chairman and Roblox CEO David Baszucki, as well as lead independent director Anthony P. Lee, and board members Gregory Baszucki, Christopher Carvalho, Gina Mastantuono and Andrea Wong.