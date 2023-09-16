Video: Lee lifts north; gusty winds and rough surf main effects
Kevin Skarupa has an update on Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee after the latest forecast update.
Kevin Skarupa has an update on Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee after the latest forecast update.
It seems possible the two-way star has played his last game for the Angels.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Gasoline is rising. But some relief is around the corner for drivers, as the less costly winter-grade gasoline is introduced soon.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring localized flooding to parts of coastal areas from Long Island through New England to the U.S.-Canadian border. Here's how to stay safe from storm surge.
The Angels star hasn't played since July 4.
"I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions," Barrymore said ahead of the Sept. 18. premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
"Oh my goodness you just cured one of my biggest fears."
Famed action star couldn't understand why everyone was laughing during the premiere of his breakout 1998 blockbuster.
Season 1 of the popular one-hour drama, starring Kevin Costner, is airing on CBS.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
"Yellowstone" is coming to CBS. Here's a refresher on the "Yellowstone" universe.
Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has joined the board of directors at the online gaming platform company Roblox. The appointment, which was effective as of September 13, will see Kilar joining board chairman and Roblox CEO David Baszucki, as well as lead independent director Anthony P. Lee, and board members Gregory Baszucki, Christopher Carvalho, Gina Mastantuono and Andrea Wong.
The United Auto Workers are striking plants that build the Ford Bronco and Ranger, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon.
The Echo Pop, Amazon's latest addition to its lineup of Alexa-powered smart speakers, has dropped from $40 to $23. While that's not quite the lowest price we've seen, its a solid discount all the same.
Storm Daniel pounded Libya on Sunday night, unleashing heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. The major destruction came when two dams on the Wadi Derna River burst, creating a wall of water that destroyed everything in its path. The greatest devastation was in the port city of Derna.
The new Ford Ranger will receive a hybrid powertrain in numerous global markets, though it's too early to tell if we'll see the truck in the United States.
Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers are aglow over this affordable retinol product: 'I finally got my confidence back.'
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has announced that Meta has rolled out the ability to quote posts on desktop.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe provided more details Thursday on the company's plans to update the hardware in its EVs next year — under a program internally called Peregrine — that he says will result in major cost savings. Changing the electronic control unit (ECU) architecture inside its EVs, Scaringe emphasized during an interview Thursday at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.