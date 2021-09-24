Video of local arrest gains online attention

Sep. 24—HIGH POINT — A video of an arrest last week in which a man struggled with High Point Police Department officers, one of whom struck the man several times with a baton, has gained traction on social media.

The Facebook post on Sept. 16 about the arrest in the 100 block of Chestnut Drive, between W. English Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive west of downtown had been viewed 7,200 times as of Thursday afternoon.

In a statement Thursday to The High Point Enterprise, the police said any action where a use of force takes place is required to be reviewed through department policy.

"This incident will undergo a thorough review through the chain of command, with a final review being done by the chief of police," the statement said. "This review will include all aspects of the incident to include the reason for the citizen contact, any relevant camera footage, including bodycam or dashcam video if applicable."

The department will make a determination on the legality of the stop, officer actions with regard to departmental policy and their training and overall reasonableness of the actions taken.

The 22-minute video — only the first few minutes involves struggling — begins with four white police officers trying to handcuff a Black man who is on the ground outside the passenger door of a silver sedan, and at one point one officer pulls out a baton and swings it at the man several times.

Some bystanders yell at police to stop beating the man while others call the man by his first name and tell him to stop resisting.

The officers keep telling the man to put his hands behind his back. After several minutes the officers subdue the man and handcuff him. The officers then try to lift the man to his feet, but he says he can't stand. At one point the man tells officers repeatedly that he can't "feel my leg."

The man breathes heavily while seated on the ground as officers await an ambulance to provide medical attention.

Story continues

Eventually, after he shrieks in pain when standing and trying to walk, officers and medical workers load the man onto a gurney and then into an ambulance.

One officer at the scene explains that the man was struck because he wouldn't put his hands behind his back and officers didn't know whether he had a gun. A police report indicates officers eventually found he was unarmed.

The officer at the scene tells by-standers that the arrest falls within the police protocols for use of force, though several witnesses to the incident object and say it's excessive force.

The officer also says the 29-year-old man was in a car that fled police when officers tried to stop it earlier in the day. A police report indicates a small amount of marijuana and "other depressants" were seized when the car was stopped on Chestnut.

