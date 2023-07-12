Video: What it looks like to take down the longest Burmese python ever caught in Florida

This could easily be the video of the year in Southwest Florida.

Without giving away too much, what you are about to witness is a giant Burmese python that a group of hunters surrounded in eastern Collier County on July 10. The hunters didn't know it at the time, officially, but they ended up wrangling what is now a record python caught in Florida. Measuring 19 feet, the python is the longest ever caught in the Sunshine State.

Not surprisingly, their language is a little colorful because of what was taking place in the moment, including getting to a point of having to grab the snake by its neck so it could no longer be in attack-mode.

The previous record, 18 feet, 10 inches was set in 2022. That snake was caught in the wild outside of Miami.

This snake was caught in the Big Cypress Preserve, east of the Miccosukee Reservation along U.S. 41 in Collier County.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: video of record python caught in florida shows hunters in pursuit