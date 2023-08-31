VIDEO: ‘I lost everything’: Crystal River residents reeling from Hurricane Idalia
Some residents in Crystal River reported at least two feet of water in their homes following Hurricane Idalia.
The eye of Tropical Storm Idalia left North Carolina on Thursday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. When it made landfall early on Wednesday, then-Hurricane Idalia brought winds of 125 mph to Florida’s Gulf Coast and ripped through homes and businesses as it moved through the state's Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.
