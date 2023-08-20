Video by Lou Palma

TechCrunch

Vector databases are the unsung heroes of the modern AI movement, storing unstructured data such as images, videos and text to enable people and systems to search uncategorized content. The snowballing demand for generative AI has thrust myriad vector database startups into the spotlight, securing bucketloads of cash en route. In April alone, we saw Pinecone and Weaviate raise $100 million and $50 million, respectively, to grow their vector database smarts, while the same month fledgling vector database upstarts Chroma and Qdrant secured $18 million and $7.5 million, respectively, in seed financing.