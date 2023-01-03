VIDEO: Lowlife robs, shoves elderly woman to the ground in Tribeca

A man robbed a 76-year-old woman of her purse and shoved her to the ground in Tribeca, police said Monday.

The victim had just left a gym Sunday when the robber approached her on the sidewalk on Leonard St. near Broadway around 2 p.m., according to cops.

In surveillance video of the attack, the man tried to snatch the woman’s purse from off her shoulder, but she pulled it back.

The creep backed off, but followed closely behind the woman as she walked ahead of him, the video showed.

He then lunged at the woman and yanked the purse from her, causing her to fall to the pavement.

He ran off on nearby Church St., police said.

The woman refused medical attention at the scene.

Police are still looking for the robber and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.