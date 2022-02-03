VIDEO: Lunar New Year celebrations from around the world

In The Know by Yahoo

This Feb. 1 marks the Lunar New Year with celebrations across Asia and spans 16 days until Feb. 15. In 2022 we celebrate the Year of the Tiger, meanwhile, last year was the Year of the Ox. Chinese astrologers also dub the year with one of five elements (metal, water, wood, fire and earth) and this year it's water. 2022 is the year of offending Fan Tai Sui for tiger signs. This means that tigers will face challenges and setbacks in 2022. the key to thriving is working with your new circumstances. Tigers may experience an unsatisfying romantic life this year whether they are single or taken. Those married and in relationships might feel some rough patches. Work could be another source of stress this year for tiger signs. The key to navigating the tricky situation will be preparing for all outcomes well before they arrive. Tigers' best bet is steering clear of risky financial decisions like gambling or investments. Aim for stability and security. Health could be a big issue for tiger signs. Be sure to rest, eat lots of nutrients and take the appropriate medication when necessary