VIDEO: Man, 60, bashed with brick on Harlem street for accusing woman of stealing packages

A 60-year-old man was bashed in the head with a brick and beaten in a crazed caught-on-camera attack after he accused a woman of stealing packages from the lobby of his Harlem building, police said Tuesday.

Shortly before the attack on Seventh Ave. and W. 132nd St., the victim accused a woman in a blue coat of snatching packages from the mailroom of his nearby apartment building.

The woman quickly returned with two accomplices, one of whom attacked the victim on the street about 3 p.m. Thursday, cops said.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the victim standing by an SUV when a man runs up behind him holding a brick in his raised right hand.

The assailant furiously strikes his victim repeatedly with the brick and punches him as the woman accused of stealing walks up and yells at the victim.

After an exchange of words, the attackers, who appeared to record the encounter on their cellphones, stormed off down Seventh Ave.

The man who attacked the victim returned to look for something he apparently dropped during the attack before dashing off again, the video shows.

The victim suffered deep cuts to his head and face. Medics took him to Harlem Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Cops released the surveillance video in the hopes someone recognizes the three suspects, who have not been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.