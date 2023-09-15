Video: Man accused of sexually battering 6-year-old girl in Osceola County
Osceola County deputies said they arrested a 56-year-old man they say sexually battered a 6-year-old girl.
Osceola County deputies said they arrested a 56-year-old man they say sexually battered a 6-year-old girl.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
Republicans' impeachment gambit is a farce, but other developments are worrisome for President Biden.
Student loan repayment is set to restart October 1. Here's how to file a complaint with the Dept. of Education if you have any issues related to your loans or servicer.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
"Ladies, many of you do not realize how often men think about the Roman Empire..."
We got to play two hours of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the PS5 ahead of it's October 20 release date.
Following her prison sentence, Tarra Simmons graduated law school with honors and won election in 2020 to the state legislature.
Save nearly 60% on the little gizmo Amazon shoppers love for tackling caked-on messes with little to no elbow grease.
‘Wizardry’ took the gaming world by storm when it was released for the Apple II back in 1981, and now it’s coming back to enthrall new generations of RPG fans. Developer Digital Eclipse is remaking the turn-based title, which is now called ‘Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord.’
Americans' inflation expectations in September reached their lowest levels since March 2021.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) dinnerware and decor for a scary good season.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
This week, Cherlynn gives us her on-the-ground thoughts from Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event.
Here's a list of the best iPhone accessories you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
It's "Gilmore Girls" season again, and this is how Gen Z-ers are honoring the shift toward autumn. The post September is upon us, which means ‘Gilmore Girls’ is trending on TikTok again appeared first on In The Know.
It's a fierce night of competition TV as Josh Duhamel's new show forces friends to fire friends and 'The Challenge' nearly takes out a player for life.
The United Auto Workers have gone on strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Never in its 80-year history has the union struck all three at once.
Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Eminem, Mariah Carey and more made the show a must watch.
Halle Berry and others are sharing their stories.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe provided more details Thursday on the company's plans to update the hardware in its EVs next year — under a program internally called Peregrine — that he says will result in major cost savings. Changing the electronic control unit (ECU) architecture inside its EVs, Scaringe emphasized during an interview Thursday at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.