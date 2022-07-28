VIDEO: Man beaten, bashed with bottle by muggers who steal e-bike out from under him

A trio of muggers worked in unison to pull a man off his e-bike and rob him of his wheels in a harrowing Queens confrontation caught on camera, police said Thursday.

The 23-year-old victim had just exited a bodega on 14th St. near 30th Road in Long Island City when one of the crooks ran up and grabbed him about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the assailant pulling the victim off the e-bike onto the sidewalk, knocking the bike to one side. The victim’s helmet fell off his head in the melee.

As the victim struggles with his attacker, a second man runs over and hits him with a small object, the video shows. Then a third assailant steps up and cracks a full bottle of beer over his head, sending suds flying everywhere.

As the victim jumps up and runs into the bodega for help his first two attackers roll off with the e-bike. The third attacker walks off in another direction.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises and was treated at Mount Sinai Queens, police said.

Police released the surveillance video in the hopes someone recognizes the assailants, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s. Each carried a backpack and one was wearing a black balaclava .

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.