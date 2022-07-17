Video: Man breaks 75-year-old woman’s shoulder after unprovoked shove in Washington Heights

A callous attacker shoved a 75-year-old woman to the ground in Washington Heights, breaking her shoulder, in an unprovoked, caught-on-video attack.

Video shows the man stomp past the woman as she writhes on the ground in pain before he runs to cross the street.

The victim managed to walk into New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical, on the same street as where the attack happened, police said. She suffered a fractured left shoulder.

Police are still looking for the suspect, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.