Video: Man caught on tape after murder in Broward. Police need your help identifying him

A man was caught on tape leaving the scene of a murder in Fort Lauderdale. Now, police are asking the public for help identifying him.

Two people were shot at Northwest First Avenue on Friday shortly after 7 p.m. The suspect, who was arguing with another man, was trying to strike him in the head with a gun when he fired at the two unintended victims, Fort Lauderdale police said.

A photo of the man who was caught on tape leaving the scene after he shot and killed a woman in Fort Lauderdale.

One of the victims was identified as Dawn Unruh, 59. The other victim, an adult male whose identity will not be released, has already been discharged from the Broward Health Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the incident should call Det. Jason Wood at 954-828-5344 or Det. Michael Benson at 954-828-6561.



