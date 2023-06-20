Video: Man causes scene, demands refund from Chinese restaurant after seeing Buddha statue

[Source]

A man was filmed causing a scene at a Chinese restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, soon after he noticed a statue of Buddha inside the store.

Key details: The video has been widely shared on several social media platforms, including Twitter and the subreddit r/PublicFreakout, where it received over 14,000 upvotes and more than 1,600 comments since being posted on Sunday.

Video details: The clip starts with a man in a blue long sleeve shirt demanding a refund from the Chinese restaurant in Albuquerque after seeing the Buddha statue, explaining that he is a Christian. Another man in a grey shirt can also be seen shaking his head in disbelief as he tries to speak with the other man.

After the video zooms out, a manager can be seen speaking with the upset man from the doorway, denying him his request for a refund and telling him, “There is nothing I can do for you. … Yeah, I am the manager. That’s racist, and I’m not giving you a refund.”

The video shows their argument continuing for a few more minutes until one of the customers inside finally puts an end to it by yelling at the Christian man, “Shut up, sir! Shut up.”

What people are saying: Some users over at Reddit were displeased at what the man did inside the Chinese restaurant, with one user mentioning how a girl casually walked up between the two arguing men to place her order while another user praised the woman for standing up to the Christian man.

“Young girl just walks up in between them and places her order like there is nothing going on,” the Reddit user commented. “Well done.”

“’Shut up, sir!’ That woman is a hero,” the other wrote.

