VIDEO: Man dressed in Hasidic clothing sucker-punched on Brooklyn street

A brute ran up behind a man dressed in Hasidic clothing and sucker-punched him on a Brooklyn street, police said Sunday.

The Friday evening attack in Bedford-Stuyvesant was caught on surveillance camera footage provided by police.

The 24-year-old victim was walking on Stockton St. near Marcy Ave. with another person when a man snuck up behind them and walloped the victim in the face about 10:26 p.m., cops said. After he threw the punch, the attacker turned around and took off on foot.

Police are still searching for the assailant, who was wearing a black coat and distinctive yellow and red two-toned sneakers, video shows.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.