Video of man fatally shot by state police in Stonington released

Dec. 27—EDITOR'S NOTE — The state police video contains graphic material. Viewer discretion is advised.

Stonington ― Police body camera footage released on Wednesday by the state Office of Inspector General shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man in Stonington last week that also led to the death of a police dog.

Vaughn Malloy, who police said was wanted in connection with a 2022 Norwich shooting, was shot multiple times by state troopers after he shot at a police K-9 and police as he ran from a residence at 69 Mechanic St., Unit A, in the Pawcatuck section of town on Dec. 21, according to the preliminary report from the Office of Inspector General.

The Office of Inspector General, tasked with making a determination on whether the use of deadly force by police was justified, said police released the K-9 and fired two "less lethal impact munitions" at Malloy, knocking him to the ground, prior to the fatal shooting.

Malloy was "engaged by the K-9," while on the ground, when he fired shots from a pistol at the dog and troopers, the Inspector General said. The state police K-9, Broko, was killed, and one of the bullets struck a police cruiser, the Inspector General said. At least four state police troopers returned fire at Malloy, who was treated by troopers at the scene and taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He died of his injuries.

The shooting followed what witnesses described

as a standoff involving numerous, heavily armed police officers and vehicles. Members of the state police Violent Crime Task Force were conducting surveillance on the Mechanic Street home on the day of the shooting, and a search of the home was planned, the Inspector General's report states. The search warrant was being carried out by the Connecticut State Police Tactical Unit with assistance from the Rhode Island State Police Tactical Unit, otherwise known as SWAT teams.

In one of the two videos released by the Inspector General's Office, police can be heard calling to Malloy over a loudspeaker, announcing that police held a warrant for his arrest and ordering him to come out with his hands up. Police then used a battering ram attached to the front of an armored vehicle to breach the front door, the Inspector General's report states.

Malloy, the Inspector General said, exited the home from a back door of an adjoining unit during his attempted getaway.

The police officers who returned fire at Malloy were identified Wednesday as Connecticut State Police Sgt. Sean Paddock and Troopers Gregory Fascendini, Christopher Church and Jarred Bolduc. Malloy died from the multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities.

A gun was recovered from the spot where Malloy was shot, the Inspector General said.

The Inspector General's office said Vaughn was wanted on a felony warrant charging him with first-degree assault in connection with an April 28, 2022 shooting incident in Norwich where a gun was fired into the front of a residence, striking a female inside. Further details of that shooting were not immediately available.

The Office of Inspector General released two videos on Wednesday. A 1:01 minute video from Trooper Bolduc shows Malloy running from a home across Mechanic Street with officers dressed in tactical gear yelling "get him," and the K-9 chasing. Two shots ring out as Malloy reaches the other side of the road. Police then fire what sounds like more than two dozen shots.

A second 3:27 minute video recorded by Trooper Church appears to show police waiting in the dark inside a vehicle and captures the moments before Malloy comes out the house. A state police trooper over a loudspeaker can be repeating, "This is Connecticut state police with a warrant. Step away from the front door," and "Vaughn Malloy, come to the front door with your hands up and nothing in your hands."

Later, police can be heard yelling, "He's running, he's running," and the video shows police exiting a vehicle and firing what the Inspector General described as less lethal rounds before several troopers open fire. There appears to be a muzzle flash coming from where Malloy is lying prior to troopers opening fire.

Malloy's death is the second officer-involved shooting in New London County in less than a month. On Nov. 26, New London police shot 42-year-old Christopher Nolan in a New London hotel room during an investigation into a shooting earlier that same day. Nolan was treated for multiple gunshot wounds but survived.

The Office of Inspector General has not yet issued a final report on the New London shooting, and it could be months before a final report is issued in the Pawcatuck shooting. The last report released by Inspector General James Devlin was on Dec. 13 and pertained to a shooting by a New Haven officer on Oct. 7, 2022.

The Pawcatuck shooting remains under investigation by the Office of Inspector General, state police, Stonington police and the New London County State's Attorney's Office.

g.smith@theday.com