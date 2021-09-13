VIDEO: Man kicks woman down Brooklyn subway station escalator

A monstrous subway commuter kicked a woman down a Brooklyn escalator after she called him out for shoving past her, chilling video shows.

The 32-year-old victim was riding up an escalator at the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center station about 7:15 p.m. Thursday when the attacker, who wore a backpack and a mask, jostled past her, cops said.

She quipped to the man, “Say, excuse me,” and he responded, “I did” — and kicked her square in the chest, cops said.

The woman tumbled backwards to the bottom of the escalator, while the man turned around, walked up the moving steps and left the station.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises on her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh, and trauma to her left ankle, cops said. She refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released video of the attack Sunday night, and a photo of the suspect, and asked that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.